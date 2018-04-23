Hewson claims first PDC darts success

Robbie Hewson had no peer at Wigan as he won his first PDC Unicorn Development Tour event.

The Louth oche ace took the £2,000 top prize in event three, beating Melvin de Fijter in the final.

It was the 22-year-old’s first Development Tour final since first competing in 2012, but he showed nerves of steel to win his eighth straight match for victory at the Robin Park Tennis Centre.

Hewson eased past Paul Reid in the opening round before claiming victories against Adam Paxton, Tom Lonsdale and Fred Box.

Canada’s Dawson Murschell was next to be beaten, courtesy of a 4-2 success.

Hewson (pictured) beat Jaikob Selby 5-2 to progress to the semis, where he got the better of Tommy Wilson, winning 5-3.

He repeated that scoreline against opponent de Fijter in the final.

De Fijter’s run to the final was the Dutchman’s best since he began competing on the PDC circuit last year, but Hewson had too much for him.