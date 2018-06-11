Hickman at the TT double

Peter Hickman has bagged the big one. The rider won the high-profile Senior TT and also rewrote the record books by becoming the fastest rider in the history of the Isle of Man event.

He set the fastest-ever lap of 135.452mph for the Senior TT, which was also the absolute course lap record, and he is now officially the fastest road racer in the world.

“We came here to try to win one race and we have come away with two, including the big one plus the lap record, so what more can I say?” asked Hickman, who also topped the podium in the Superstock on his Smiths Racing BMW and claimed a Supersport second and third.

“It’s been a mega two weeks.

“I can’t thank the Smiths BMW Team and all the sponsors enough for putting such a good bike together for me; she has been as sweet as a nut.

“It’s been an emotional two weeks.”

Friday was the feature race of the TT, the Senior TT - which every rider dreams of winning.

Riding the Smiths Racing BMW Superbike Hickman, 31, got away to a fast start and was second at the first checkpoint of Glen Helen on the first of six grueling laps of the 37.73-mile Mountain road course.

After the first pit stop at the end of lap two he was some four seconds behind race leader Dean Harrison.

He put in a record-breaking lap of 134.456mph to bring the time down to just over a second at the second pit stop at four-laps distance.

Now into the back markers on lap five the Lincolnshire rider lost a few seconds on the run to Glen Helen.

But again he made up the deficit to just under two seconds by the end of the lap.

Going into the final lap he was three-and-a-half seconds away from Harrison but kept chipping away at the time.

At the Bungalow he was 0.8s ahead on time.

He extended his lead on the run down the mountain to cross the finish line for his second win of the week with a two-second advantage over Harrison and rewrote the history books by destroying the lap record he previously set two laps earlier with a stunning 135.456mph lap.

Hickman has come a long way in four years of competing at the TT and still holds the Best Newcomer lap record he set in 2014.

He has been on the podium in every race he has completed at the TT in the last two years with nine podiums to his name, including the two wins this time.

He now returns to the mainland to prepare for the fourth round of the British Superbike Championship at Snetterton next weekend. (June 15-17)

Timetable for the Snetterton round of the British Superbike championship: Friday - Free practice one 10.15am; free practice two 3.15pm. Saturday - free practice three 10 pm; Qualifying 2pm. Sunday - Warm up 9.25am; race one 16 laps 1.30pm; race two 16 laps 4.30pm.