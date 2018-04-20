Jevan’s joy as Founds team claim victory

Team Founds claimed victory at Brands Hatch.

Louth’s Jevan Walmsley and Peter Founds were looking for more track time, testing the machine before the Isle of Man TT and the 2018 F2 British Championships.

Team Founds on the podium.

The duo had only had one previous outing on the new bike before lining up on the grid last weekend, where they took it to second places at Croft in the British Championships.

Practice went reasonably well as they made adjustments to ride settings.

Peter and Jevan were the only short F2 entered at the meeting, the field consisting of all long chassis with 1000cc and 600cc engines, including machines from the world championships.

The first race, in dry conditions, saw the boys coming home in 14th place, beating half the field, which was a fine achievement.

After more adjustments, the second race saw them line up in damp and slippery conditions on the Brands Indie circuit.

Aas the lights changed they chased hard into Paddock Hill, carving their way through the field.

Things got a little tight coming out of paddock and Jevan’s arm got trapped between another outfit on the way through.

By lap two they had caught the first three, including Peter’s brother Alan, before passing them to take the lead.

The Founds team continued and extended their lead to five seconds before taking the chequered flag.