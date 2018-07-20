Kenwick Park Golf Club: Twose leaves it late to land Captain’s Trophy

Kenwick Park Golf Club members who gathered to compete in Steve Clarke’s Captain’s Weekend.

A total of 121 golfers set out on Saturday to compete for the Captain’s Trophy, and many took advantage of a course, in immaculate condition and set up for good scoring.

Nigel Towse, playing in the final group, came in with a superb 41 points to claim the trophy.

Long-time leader Rob Bevan took second place with 40 points, a score equalled by Carl Christian in third, fourth-placed Lewis Gibbs, and by 11-year-old Zander Charlesworth in fifth, a youngster with a wonderful golf swing and a name to watch.

On Sunday, the men’s captain hosted a stableford event played by mixed teams of four in the am-am format.

The winners were Josh Baines, Mike Morley, Dan Kinsey and one of Kenwick’s younger members Poppy Kinsey, the star of the team, with an excellent 90 points.

Peter Dickinson, John Stobart, Di Everitt and Liz Hardy were one point back in second, and third place went to Matt Powell, Lesley Burton, and Alistair and Julie Harvey with 87.

Throughout the weekend, captain Steve, supported by wife Nicola, helped everyone enjoy a memorable weekend.