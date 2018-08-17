Kenwick Park to remember charity golf day founder Bob

Kenwick Park is set to mark the 25th anniversary of their annual charity golf day later this month with a special tribute to its founder.

The entry list is full for the event, to be staged on Friday, August 31, with 34 teams of four signing up to play for the Bob Jones Memorial Trophy.

Bob founded and organised the Charity Golf Day for 21 years before handing over the reins to Steve Clarke.

Bob died of pancreatic cancer last year and will be fondly remembered on the day.

More than £129,000 has been raised over the years for local charities, and this year will benefit Lincolnshire Wolds Riding for the Disabled, The Rock Foundation, St Barnabas Hospice, in Louth, North Sea Lions and Cat Zero.