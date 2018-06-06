Kestrels flying high in triples table

Last week’s results in the Morning Triples at Louth Indoor Bowls Club saw Kestrels extend their lead at the top to five points.

Despite Kestrels being held to a draw in one of their games, their nearest rivals all dropped points to enable them to strengthen their postion.

Kestrels’ first outing saw them come good at the end of an excellent game to beat fellow title contenders Wishfuls 16-12.

Second-placed Dreamers lost ground on the leaders when they were beaten 16-7 by Wasps and it was Wasps who then held Kestrels to a draw, with the table-toppers only earning a point with two shots on the final end.

It was not a good week for Wishfuls as they also lost 17-8 to Dreamers and dropped to fourth.

Otters moved into third spot after recovering from a 14-10 defeat against Mudlarks to beat Matelots 14-8.

Another interesting game saw Puffins fight back from 14-7 behind against Two Plus One as their trio of Mick Winn, Bob Tice & Chris Neve won the final three ends to earn a 14-14 draw.

Group A of the Australian Pairs remains hotly contested, with just two points separating eight pairs.

Gill and Pete Fletcher took over at the top on shots difference thanks to a 16-4 victory over Jean Holdsworth and Wendy Porter, while Pat and Barry Stephenson moved into second after beating Anne Malcolm and Charlie Briggs 18-5.

On the same points as the top two are Liz Draper and Tony Powell who just won 11-9 against Linda and Martin Oldfield, who slip from top to fourth.

Group B leaders Rachael Stanley and Malcolm Pearce didn’t play but stay top on shots difference ahead of Sue and Ray Green who enjoyed a comfortable 25-3 victory over Wendy and Pete Neve.

There was an excellent game in the Evening Pairs where leaders Gill Fletcher and Gary Boswell led 8-2 against Anne Burchell and Pete Fletcher but then found themselves 11-8 behind before grabbing three shots on the final end to salvage a draw.