Louth AC clock up the PBs in UK Youth League meet

Young Louth athletes were in action in the latest match of the UK Youth Development League (Track and Field).

The third match of the Northern Region East Two League was held at Quibell Park, in Scunthorpe, on Sunday where 13 Louth Athletic Club members formed a composite team with Grimsby Harriers.

They finished third of five competing teams on 282 points, behind winners City of York (590) and runners-up Scunthorpe and District AC (366).

It was an excellent day for the Louth contingent, with many personal bests achieved.

Evie Kendrick and Adela Mills were also in the girls’ under 13s 4x100m relay team which finished second, while Bethany Arden and Amelia-Jay Morley were in the under 15s girls’ 4x100m relay team which came fourth.

The girls’ under 15s 4x300m relay team was made up of four Louth athletes - Evie Brooks, Megan Forman, Freya Plaskitt and Kandi Austin – and they finished second.

Louth AC results -

Under 15 Boys: Taran Dhami - 2nd 300m 43.90secs (PB); Matthew Spendlove - 3rd 1500m 4min 47.20secs, 3rd shot 5.92m (PB), 2nd javelin 27.37m (PB).

Under 13 Boys: Redford Bramley - 5th 100m 15.90 (PB), 3rd 200m 32.90 (PB), 4th long jump 3.14m (PB); Declan Templeton - 4th 800m 2.45.30, 4th 75m hurdles 16.60 (PB), 4th long jump 3.36m.

Under 13 Girls: Evie Kendrick - 2nd 75m 10.50 (PB), 1st 150m 21.60 (PB), 3rd long jump 3.58m (PB); Adela Mills - 2nd 75m 11.70 (PB), 2nd 150m 23.00 (PB), 2nd 800m 3.04.90.

Under 15 Girls: Amelia-Jay Morley - 4th 100m 15.10, 4th 200m 31.50, 4th javelin 11.10m (PB), Bethany Arden - 4th 200m 32.00, 3rd 800m 3.24.30, 4th long jump 3.36m; Evie Brooks - 4th 300m 47.80, 2nd 1500m 5.08.90, 4th discus 12.16m (PB); Megan Forman - 3rd 300m 49.10, 4th high jump 1.25m (PB), 4th discus 12.44m; Kandi Austin - 4th 800m 2.53.40, 4th shot 6.21m; Freya Plaskitt - 1st 1500m 5.27.70 (PB); Sophie Henderson - 3rd 75m hurdles 16.50, 4th shot 5.15m, 3rd hammer 4.83m (PB).