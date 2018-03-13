Louth AC run to podum finishes at cross country season finale

A nine-strong Louth Athletic Club group took part in the 38th annual Barton and District AC Cross Country Open.

The popular end-of-season race at Baysgarth Park went ahead despite the snow of the previous week, with runners having to contend with mud, cold rain and a difficult, slippery course.

Jack Darnell battled hard to finish fifth vet EMN-181203-181251002

There were some great performances by the 231 competitors over the 12 races.

Marla Bell ran fantastically in the under 11 girls’ race to finish third – her highest cross country finish – in 9min 30secs.

New member Amy Baxter finished a creditable 13th in 11.48 in a field of 20 runners.

In the under 11 boys’ race, James Greenfield finished 23rd out of 30 runners after a solid performance, clocking 12.02.

James Greenfield finished 23rd EMN-181203-181301002

Evie Brooks continued her excellent cross country form in the under 13s girls, finishing second out of 27 runners in 12.50, and Kandi Austin (24.37) ran well to finish 10th out of 15 runners in the under 15s girls’ race.

The performance of the day for Louth came from Kerry Stainton who finished first in the veteran category and third overall in the senior women’s race in 29.42.

Karen Moulding ran a solid race in 33rd, and 27th veteran, in a time of 40.55. There were 37 runners.

Nick Marsh (41.40) produced a strong race to finish third veteran and sixth overall in the veteran/senior men’s race, while Jack Darnell battled hard to finish fifth in the vets category and 24th overall from 55 runners.

Nick Marsh finished third veteran and sixth overall in the veteran/senior men's race EMN-181203-181229002