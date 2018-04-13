Louth AC youngsters step up to the mark

Louth Athletic Club enjoyed a fantastic start to the 2018 track and field season as 14 members travelled to Grimsby for the Humberside League opener.

There were some superb performances by all athletes with many moving up to a new group, and trying longer and different types of events for the first time.

Caleb Stephenson, moving up to the U17s men’s category, ran from the front to win the 800m in fine style in 2min 10.0secs, just outside his PB.

Taran Dhami and Matthew Spendlove (U15 boys) ran competitive races over new distances.

Taran was a clear winner in the 300m in 45.5secs, while Matthew ran the 3000m in a superb time of 10min 34.0secs for second place after a hard-fought battle with the winner who clocked 10.33.3.

Declan Templeton (U13 boys) ran two superb races, winning a 200m heat in a PB of 32.3secs, and with little recovery between events he competed in the 1200m for the first time.

With tired legs he worked hard and held off a fast-finishing Cleethorpes runner to finish second in 4min 29.5secs. Declan also finished 13th in the long jump with 2.60m.

Betty Gash ran a controlled race in the senior/veteran women’s 3000m, finishing second veteran in 13min 42.3secs, a new PB by 18 seconds.

Karen Moulding finished second in the hammer with a throw of 14.70m, and won the 75m Hurdles at her first attempt in 20.4secs.

U17s Women was a new age group for Isabelle Dhami and Hannah Reid.

Isabelle was a clear winner in the 1500m with a time of 5min 56.8secs, and finished fifth in the long jump, while Hannah worked and battled hard in the 3000m to win in 11min 47.0secs.

Amelia-Jay Morley, Evie Brooks and Sophie Henderson also moved up to U15 girls.

Amelia finished fifth in a 100m heat and equalled her PB of 15.3secs, while Evie tried out the triple jump for the first time and was rewarded with a win in 8.76m.

Evie also ran two track races in first-time events, finishing third in the 300m (48.8secs), and winning the 1500m in an excellent time of 5min 37.6secs.

Sophie Henderson finished fifth in the 800m (3min 19.3secs), and over the higher and longer hurdle distance of 75m, finished fourth in 15.9secs.

Kandi Austin continued her success from the Doncaster meeting by finishing sixth in the 200m in a new PB of 32.6secs, and was second in her first 1500m in 6min 52.7secs. She also gave the triple Jump a go and finished an excellent second with 8.03m.

Under 13 girls was also a step up for Adela Mills and Evie Kendrick.

Running over 100m for the first time, Adela finished second in her heat in 15.4secs, while Evie was also second in her heat in 14.3secs.

Evie also ran the 800m for the first time, finishing sixth in 3min 14.1secs, and was ninth in the long jump (2.96m), just outside her PB.

Adela ran was fourth in her first 200m, clocking 33.2secs, and the U15 girls capped an excellent day by finishing third in an exciting relay in 61.1secs behind Goole Youth AC (58.6) and Kingston-Upon-Hull (59.1).

