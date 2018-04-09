Louth Athletic Club come up trumps in Lincolnshire Runner Cross Country League

With the cross country season officially over, Louth Athletic Club were left to celebrate podium finishes in the final county league standings.

The fourth match at Belton House, near Grantham, was unable to be rearranged after the original date was postponed by snow, leaving the overall league positions to be confirmed from the first three matches.

A total of 39 Louth AC members competed in the Lincolnshire Runner Cross Country League, 13 of them in all three matches, with the club claiming six podium positions altogether.

Louth dominated the Veteran Women’s age group with Kerry Stainton finishing second, just a place ahead of clubmate Trudi Roberts, helping Louth A to both team silver and bronze in the senior women’s combined category.

Louth’s other individual medal went to Caleb Stephenson who was the under 15 boys runner-up, as Louth took the team competition as clear winners from Cleethorpes.

Marla Bell finished 10th overall, two places ahead of Louth clubmate Tegan Philips, in the U11 girls’ age group, while Evie Odlin was sixth at U15 girls.

Matthew Spendlove just missed out on a U15 boys’ medal after finishing fourth, as did Alison McCoy who was fifth overall in the veteran women’s class.

She was followed by Betty Gash (7th), Ruth Edison (9th) and Karen Moulding (17th) as Louth performed strongly all the way through.

Among the veteran men runners, Kevin Wallis was ninth, and Eddy Enright was 14th for Louth.

Other Louth AC juniors who took part in the league were: Adela Mills (U11 girls), Oliver Edwards, Oliver Brooks, James Greenfield (U11 boys), Evie

Brooks (U13 girls), Declan Templeton, Freddie Rhodes (U13 boys), Hannah Reid, Isabelle Dhami, Freya Plaskitt (U15 girls), Taran Dhami, Jayden Daniels and Lucas Jones (U15 boys), and Carlissa Daniels (U17 women).

Molly Pacey, Ros Jackson, Jane Cope, Amanda Daniels and Shirley Willett ran for Louth in the U20/Senior/Veteran Women group, and Denzil Lynch, Jack Darnell, Chris Taylor, Jason Oxby, Paul Snowden, Phil Jackson and Colin Creasey represented the club in the men’s equivalent.