Louth Athletic Club maintain strong form in Lincs Cross Country League

Louth Athletic Club members took part in the second round of the Lincolnshire Runner Cross Country League at Castle Dyke Equestrian Centre, near Boston.

Some solid individual and team performances continued from match one from Louth’s 15-strong squad.

Jayden Daniels ran to a superb win in the second round of the county cross country league. Picture: Graham Stephenson EMN-181119-132144002

The performance of the day came from Jayden Daniels with an excellent win in the under 17s men’s race after an exciting finish, clocking 23min 30secs.

Marla Bell finished third in the under 11 girls’ race in 6min 59secs, while Louth were the winning under 15 girls’ team thanks to runner-up Evie Brooks (14min 19secs), third-placed Freya Plaskitt (14.32) and Kandi Austin, in ninth (17.50).

Louth’s under 20/senior/veteran women’s teams are in second and sixth place out of 14.

For the Louth A team, Kerry Stainton was sixth in 28min 12secs, Carlissa Daniels was 14th in 30.40, and Amanda Daniels (31.24) finished 16th.

Jane Cope was 32nd in 33.52, Rosalind Jackson (34.24) came 35th, and Karen Moulding crossed the line 38th in 37.19.

Declan Templeton was third in the under 13 boys’ race in 10min 23secs, and in the under 20/senior/veteran men’s category, 29th Kevin Wallis was 29th in 43min 23secs, Phil Jackson finished 54th in 49.40, and Eddie Enright was five places further back in 51.23.