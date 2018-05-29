Louth Athletic Club runners clock up PBs at Market Rasen 5k

Louth Athletic Club is well into the swing of the road season with the local races coming thick and fast.

Three senior members took part in the first Market Rasen 5K on an out and back course, starting on Church Street.

Jane Cop strides out EMN-180528-103003002

With 105 recorded runners, Kevin Wallis (Vet 55) finished in 12th overall with a good personal best time of 20min 12secs.

Ruth Edison (Vet 45) is training consistently hard and it is now paying off with some great times in her races.

She finished 23rd, and fourth female, in a fantastic PB time of 21.58.

Betty Gash (Vet 55) continues to improve with every race and chalked up a PB of 23.15, finishing 32nd and ninth female overall.

Kevin Wallis at the Click'em Inn five-mile series opener EMN-180528-103014002

* The first of the Click’em Inn five-mile series took place last Wednesday as a fantastic turnout of 133 runners flocked to this popular midweek race at Swinhope, near Binbrook.

A total of nine Louth AC seniors took part and all had fantastic races.

First home in fifth was Nick Marsh in 29min 23secs, ahead of clubmates Kevin Wallis (31st 34.26), Ruth Edison (54th 37.23), Betty Gash (72nd 39.05), Malcolm Cope (78th 40.47), Jane Cope (88th 42.18), Shirley Willet (91st 42.32), Clare Koslow (98th 43.16) and Amanda Young (112th 45.02).