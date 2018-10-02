Louth Athletic Club women hit form at Tennyson 8

Louth Athletic Club’s women’s team were on good form as they picked up first prize at charity race, the Tennyson 8, on Sunday.

The scenic multi-terrain route, held in the Lincolnshire Wolds, started and finished in Hagworthingham and attracted 138 runners, 114 of whom completed the eight-mile distance, and 24 the 5.5-mile route.

The Louth AC team at the Tennyson 8 EMN-180110-150703002

Proceeds from the race go to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation (JDRF).

A group of 17 Louth AC members lined up at the start, with both races starting at the same time in ideal running conditions.

A Louth AC quartet ran the shorter race, headed by Victoria Cass who was third female across the line in 51min 48secs.

Vet 55 runner Karen Moulding was sixth female back in 56.54, while Hugh Pinder (vet 50) and Ken Jackson (vet 70) were third and fifth men back in 58.57 and 62.20 respectively.

There was a good turnout by the Louth club in the longer race where the ladies had a brilliant day, achieving three top awards.

The trio of Kerry Stainton, Ruth Edison and Trudy Roberts won the first team prize with Kerry second female, and Shirley Willett the female veteran 50 age group winner.

The first Louth AC runner home was Paul Snowden who was 18th in 56min 21secs, while clubmates Kevin Wallis (21st – 57.10), and Austin Smith (24th – 58.15) also beat the hour mark

Other results: 32nd Kerry Stainton 60min 10secs, 39th Pete Crow 62.32, 47th Ruth Edison 63.53, 50th Edward Enright 65.53, 58th Trudy Roberts 68.10, 71st Shirley Willett 73.15, 79th Amanda Young 74.58, 88th Jane Cope 77.57, 89th Malcolm Cope 77.57, 98th Kathryn Pinder 81.52.

* Victoria Cass has been putting in some consistent training and it began to pay off last week with two PBs in seven days.

She took part in the Market Rasen 10k and ran an excellent time of 52min 54secs to take nearly two minutes off her previous best time set in 2016.

Victoria then ran the Cleethorpes Parkrun on Saturday in a time of 24min 51secs, knocking 1min 13secs off her PB and finishing 62nd out of 231 finishers.

* Under 15s runner Evie Brooks took part in the Lincoln Parkrun on Saturday and finished a fantastic 35th out of 449 runners.

Her time of 21min 10secs was only two seconds outside her PB.