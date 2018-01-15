Louth bowlers hit top gear as Stamford brushed aside

Louth Indoor Bowls Club’s men’s over 60s team produced an excellent result when entertaining Stamford in a county match last week.

Wins on four of the five rinks brought an aggregate victory of 135 shots against 77, with the best winning margin being 41-13 by the rink of Tony Powell, John Readman, Alan Watson and Rob Lamb.

There were also steady wins for the rinks skipped by Bob Ledgerwood (30-15), Owen Lincoln (27-15) and George Willoughby (22-16).

* In the club leagues, Half A Mo moved two points clear at the top of the Mixed Fours with a 17-10 win over Dreamers, while second-placed SOS could only draw 16-16 with Smilers.

Third-placed Wickaholics failed to take advantage as they were beaten 16-9 by Barracudas.

* Canaries maintained their two-point lead at the top of the Ladies’ League with a 15-9 over Anglers, while second-placed Tyros beat Jaytones 15-8.

Bottom team Birdies managed a 14-11 win against Woodentops, but remain four points adrift.

* For the second week running, Rachael Stanley and Mike Norton let a decent lead slip, and with it the chance to take second spot in the Friday Mixed Pairs.

They had led 13-4 against bottom pairing Pam Thirde and John Welsh, but their opponents chipped away at the deficit and eventually triumphed 16-13.

Leaders Carol and Colin Smith found it hard going in the early stages of their game against Tony Nielson and stand-in partner Janice Hexton, but they came good late on to win 17-11.

* There was another surprise result in the Afternoon Triples where Division Two leaders Webbos had visions of a good win against bottom team Rustics who only had two players.

But a shock result ensued and it was congratulations to Barbara Shufflebotham and Kathleen Kimpton who managed a 15-6 victory, even after having shots deducted.

* The battle of the bottom two in Division Two of the Australian Pairs saw Judith Walker and Patrick O’Mahony gain their first point in a 15-15 draw with Sue Gurbutt and Roy Tear.

But they remain two points behind their opponents.