Louth Bowls: Captain leads ladies to handsome County League win

Louth Indoor Bowls Club’s ladies’ team produced a 123-86 aggregate shots victory at home against Dunholme in their recent Trudy Bates County League match.

Team captain Jean Holdsworth’s rink of Carol Smith, Pam Cowling and Carol Kelly led the way with an impressive 34-11 win.

There were eight shot wins for each of the rinks, skipped by Sylvia Stainton and Bernice Culham, while Judith Walker guided her rink to a five-shot win. Louth’s only losing rink went down by seven shots.

* Over the weekend, Louth had teams in the county EBA competition at Lincoln.

In the men’s event Jeff McCue, Allan Dent (senior) and Alan Dent (junior) made it through to the finals.

They beat a Scunthorpe trio 23-21 in the quarter-finals and then won 21-17 against a Boston three in the semis.

Louth’s other rink of Jonathan Darley, Tony Musson and Barrie Robinson squeezed through their quarter-final by one shot, but lost their semi 23-16 against Lincoln trio Ryan Jackson, Danny Brown and Kevin Rands.

In the ladies’ event, Tina Reeson, Irene Bailey and Rachael Stanley enjoyed a 24-10 win against a Scunthorpe trio in their first game.

They came close to winning their next game against a Horncastle team, but lost the last two ends after the scores had been level at 18-18.

* At club level, APS extended their lead at the top of the Evening Fours to three points with a 17-10 win over Highlanders, while second-placed Fast Shippers lost 18-13 to Alford.

Chalkers moved within a point of second spot by beating Stags 15-8, and Blossom Way stayed in the hunt with a 20-7 victory over Questors.

* The contest in the Friday Mixed Pairs hotted up with Wendy Blyth and Alan Watson taking over top spot by one point as previous leaders Rachael Stanley and Mike Norton were without a game.

The new leaders won their catch-up game 18-13 against Sylvia Stainton and Tony Musson, and then beat Janice Hexton and Tony Nielson 18-6.

Carol and Colin Smith could have taken over at the top, but had a nightmare start in their game against Brenda True and Tony Powell as they eventually lost 21-12.

Just four points separate the top five pairs.

* In the Morning Triples League there was a rare victory for bottom team Magpies, with John Clayton, Wendy Porter and Maureen Rice gaining a 18-14 win against second-placed Backwoodsmen.