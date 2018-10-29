Louth Bowls Club: Winter leagues hot up

There seems to be plenty of competition across most leagues in the early stages of the winter season at Louth Indoor Bowls Club.

This is particularly so in the Mixed Fours where the top five teams are all locked on the same points, with Dreamers remaining top on shots difference despite not playing.

SOS moved into second spot by winning 22-6 against Half A Mo who slipped to fifth.

Third-placed Falcons lost the chance to go top when beaten 13-7 by Smilers who gained their first points, and Wickaholics slipped a place to fourth when losing 17-8 to Barracudas.

* There’s a three-way tie at the top of the Ladies’ League where leaders Canaries lost for the first time when beaten 17-7 by Jaytones who moved level on points with their opponents.

And Follies joined the fight after scraping through 13-11 against Birdies who have yet to gain a point.

* In the Evening Fours, the top three all won, with APS keeping their two-point lead thanks to a 16-8 victory over Questors.

Fast Shippers stayed second by beating Stags 15-8, and Roundheads recorded a comfortable win against Wayouts which included a full-house of eight shots on the second end.

* Castaways have a clear lead in Division One of the Morning Triples with maximum points from eight games after two victories over Doves.

Meanwhile, Webbos keep watch in second place after beating Fledglings 23-7.

Division Two leaders Pips lost for the first time when suffering a heavy defeat against Backwoodsmen, but are still four points clear of Not So Hotspurs who won 14-6 against Louth.

* Barry and Sally Coultas only just hung on to their unbeaten record in Division Three of the Friday Mixed Pairs when winning 12-11 against Barry and Ros Toyn.

* The next non-bowls entertainment at the club is on Saturday, November 17 at 7pm when there is a social evening with basket meal and horse racing all for £6.

Entry is by ticket only, available from the club.