Louth bowls: Kestrels soar to Triples League summit

Two solid wins took Kestrels to the top of the Morning Triples League at Louth Indoor Bowls Club on shots difference from two other teams.

A simple 36-7 win against out-of-form Puffins moved them into second behind Wishfuls who came through a tough game against Otters, 12-10.

Fourth-placed Matelots kept themselves in the hunt when beating In A Minute 20-8, but then came up against Kestrels.

It was a close game up to halfway, but Kestrels then scored a 7 and a 5 to eventually win 25-8 to head the table. Dreamers moved into second after defeating In A Minute 23-11.

* Four pairs are level on points at the top of Group A of the Australian Pairs.

Jean Holdsworth and Wendy Porter took over top spot after doing just enough to beat Bobbie and Keith Mumby-Croft, 17-12, to displace Pat and Barry Stephenson.

They lost for the first time, 15-7, by Liz Draper and Tony Powell who hold third spot ahead of Anne Malcolm and Charlie Briggs who beat Mo Dewar and Audrey Winn 14-9.

In Group B, Rachael Stanley and Malcolm Pearce stayed top without playing thanks to a superior shots difference over two other pairs on the same points.

Sue and Ray Green stayed second after beating Sue Gurbutt and Jane Scott, while Yvonne Cooper and Chas Dewar beat Jean and Fred Bradley to stay third.

* In the Evening Pairs, Gill Fletcher and Gary Boswell retained their unbeaten record and opened a two-point lead after beating Gill Leverton and Chris Neve 24-8.

Mike Leverton and Vic Matthews surrendered their unbeaten record in a 14-8 defeat against Anne Burchell and Pete Fletcher, who notched their first win of the campaign to move off the bottom.

Jane Scott and Richard Tyrell also got their first win when beating Barrie Scott and Ryan O’Connor 13-9.