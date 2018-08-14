Louth Bowls: Summer league season set for close finish

editorial image

The summer leagues are heading for an interesting finish at Louth Indoor Bowls Club.

All three pairs at the top of Group A of the Australian Pairs won their games and are only separated by one point.

George Foster and Terry Cornwall won 12-9 against Pat Stephenson and substitute partner Barrie Robinson to stay one point clear of Liz Draper and Tony Powell.

They defeated Linda and Martin Oldfield 14-11, but have played a game less than the leaders.

Gill and Peter Fletcher stayed joint-second after winning 13-6 against Anne Malcolm and Charlie Briggs.

* Barrie Scott and Ryan O’Connor remained top of the Evening Pairs on shots difference after winning 20-7 against Pete Fletcher and Anne Burchell.

Meanwhile, second-placed Barrie Robinson and stand-in partner Simon Reeson won 19-5 against Tony Powell and Wendy Neve.

Gary Boswell and Gill Fletcher were without a fixture and slipped to third, two points off the top two duos, but one point ahead of Dave Roper and his substitute partner Dave Evans who won 17-7 against Barry Toyn and Wendy Fernie.

* In Group B of the Australian Pairs, unbeaten leaders Malcolm Pearce and Rachael Stanley chalked up another victory in a 21-7 scoreline against Sue Gurbutt and Jill Scott, but the battle rages on for second spot.

Second-placed Ray and Sue Green won 18-9 in their game in hand against Pete and Wendy Neve, but then lost 14-15 to Richard Tyrell and Derek Tomlin who remain fifth, but only three points off the Greens with three games in hand.

Joint-third are Fred and Jean Bradley, who won 13-9 against Mick Winn and Peter Hodgson, and Barrie Scott and David Yates who saw off the Neves 15-7.

* The big result of the week saw Morning Triples League leaders Kestrels finally come unstuck after some narrow victories in recent games.

They were emphatically beaten 26-7 by an Otters team of Neil Castle with Linda and Martin Oldfield as the victors moved into second spot, two points ahead of Dreamers who lost 14-3 to Mudlarks.