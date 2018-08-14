Louth Bowls: Summer league season set for close finish

The summer leagues are heading for an interesting finish at Louth Indoor Bowls Club.

All three pairs at the top of Group A of the Australian Pairs won their games and are only separated by one point.

George Foster and Terry Cornwall won 12-9 against Pat Stephenson and substitute partner Barrie Robinson to stay one point clear of Liz Draper and Tony Powell.

They defeated Linda and Martin Oldfield 14-11, but have played a game less than the leaders.

Gill and Peter Fletcher stayed joint-second after winning 13-6 against Anne Malcolm and Charlie Briggs.

* Barrie Scott and Ryan O’Connor remained top of the Evening Pairs on shots difference after winning 20-7 against Pete Fletcher and Anne Burchell.

Meanwhile, second-placed Barrie Robinson and stand-in partner Simon Reeson won 19-5 against Tony Powell and Wendy Neve.

Gary Boswell and Gill Fletcher were without a fixture and slipped to third, two points off the top two duos, but one point ahead of Dave Roper and his substitute partner Dave Evans who won 17-7 against Barry Toyn and Wendy Fernie.

* In Group B of the Australian Pairs, unbeaten leaders Malcolm Pearce and Rachael Stanley chalked up another victory in a 21-7 scoreline against Sue Gurbutt and Jill Scott, but the battle rages on for second spot.

Second-placed Ray and Sue Green won 18-9 in their game in hand against Pete and Wendy Neve, but then lost 14-15 to Richard Tyrell and Derek Tomlin who remain fifth, but only three points off the Greens with three games in hand.

Joint-third are Fred and Jean Bradley, who won 13-9 against Mick Winn and Peter Hodgson, and Barrie Scott and David Yates who saw off the Neves 15-7.

* The big result of the week saw Morning Triples League leaders Kestrels finally come unstuck after some narrow victories in recent games.

They were emphatically beaten 26-7 by an Otters team of Neil Castle with Linda and Martin Oldfield as the victors moved into second spot, two points ahead of Dreamers who lost 14-3 to Mudlarks.