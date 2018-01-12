Louth cross country runners land district team titles

Young Louth runners dominated a district cross country championships as they landed three team titles and three further podiums.

The Superzone Cross Country Championships took place at Hubbards Hills and featured 13 schools from across the area, all competing for qualification to the county championships.

Caleb Stephenson was seventh as King Edward secured five places in the top eight of the Year 10/11 boys race EMN-181101-101112002

With each school fielding eight runners per age group, and the top 20 finishers gaining selection for the district team, King Edward VI Grammar School had a good day at the races with 34 of their 48 runners gaining selection.

In the team competition,the Louth secondary school were winners in the Year 8 and 9 girls, Year 10 and 11 girls and Year 10 and 11 boys’ categories.

Their Year 7 boys’ team also took second place, while there were third place finishes in the Year 7 girls’ race and Year 8 and 9 boys age group.

Individually, Emily Blyth won the Year 7 girls’ race, while Charlotte Davies (Yr 8/9 girls) and Devon Lowe (Yr 10/11 girls) both finished second, a place ahead of team-mates Eloise Burke and Isabelle Dhami.

KEVIGS qualifiers –

Yr 7 Girls: 1 Emily Blyth, 12 Caitlyn Hall, 13 Olivia Reay, 14 Mary Kate Parrott. Yr 7 Boys: 5 William Day, 13 Oscar Boyes, 17 Charlie Clements, 19 Ben Vickers. Yr 8/9 Girls: 2 Charlotte Davies, 3 Eloise Burke, 6 Maddie Cartwright, 7 Gabbie Spencer, 8 Phoebe Payne, 9 Maisie Kendall, 10 Beth Crump, 15 Megan Foreman, 17 Sophie Henderson. Yr 8/9 Boys: 8 Joe Carrotte, 11 William Dunning, 17 Andrew Morgan, 19 Ben Grist. Yr 10/11 Girls: 2 Devon Lowe, 3 Isabelle Dhami, 7 Scarlet Marfleet, 11 Katie Roscoe, 16 Olivia Jones, 19 Wallace-Berri Cruickshank. Yr 10/11 Boys: 4 Jevon-George Jones, 5 Lloyd Buck, 6 Jayden Daniels, 7 Caleb Stephenson, 8 Ashley Houghton, 12 Alex Parker, 16 Bradley Pinder.