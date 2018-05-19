Louth Golf Club: Hosts take top prizes at Seniors Open

Home golfers took the top prizes at Louth Golf Club’s Seniors Open.

The Louth GC pair of Colin Trestrail and Don Potter claimed the overall win with 44 points, just a point ahead of clubmates Dave Nutten and Pete Richens in second.

Simon Foster and Roy Dalton (Wheatley) edged out Blankney’s Andrew Craft and Bruce Hayes to finish third, with 42 points, thanks to a better score on the final six holes.

The best visitors not in the prizes were Owen Nicholson and Ian Winter (Laceby Manor), also with 42 points.

The club would like to thank everyone who played, with 86 players entering, 40 of whom were visitors from 12 different clubs.

Thanks also go to Jan Wallis, Diane Foulger and Trish Atkinson for their work at the halfway house, and to Celia Haddon and Gill Leverton on reception.

* Louth GC seniors entertained Immingham last Wednesday on a chilly day with a cold breeze, but with the course in excellent condition.

The nine games were played with great camaraderie, ending with Louth winning by seven games to two.

The halfway house was run by the captain’s wife Janet.

* The Roy Player Trophy attracted a good turnout and was won by Andy Craven and Eileen Ballard with 36 points.

They pipped captain John Bett and lady captain Pam Hayden thanks a better back-nine score.

A countback was also used to separate third and fourth places, with Tony Shepherd and Pam Shepherd pipping Don Buick and Elaine Blyth after both pairs carded 33 points.

* The Famous Grouse Shotgun Trophy went to J. Mawer and S. Savage with a score of 72 points.

G. Ives and M. Turner took second place with 73.5, narrowly beating C. Frary and G. Chester after a countback.

* The Arlberg Mixed Trophy was well supported and won by Steph Teanby and George Webster.

Linda and Keith West took second place and Sharman and Paul Haigh came third.