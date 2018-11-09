Louth Hockey Club gets business backing

The town’s business community has pledged their continued support for Louth Hockey Club – and more look set to join them soon.

The club confirmed that four Louth-area businesses are again helping to support grassroots hockey this season.

Louth Volksworld have donated £200, while Louth Tyre Services and LMT Motorcycles have both given £150, and Cojo’s Sports shop in the town has also renewed its support.

Club chairman Lesley Ward said: “I am delighted these businesses have agreed to support the club.

“We are a thriving club and our membership has grown in recent weeks, especially with younger members.

“This money helps us to ensure everyone, young and old, male and female, can have the opportunity to play hockey.”

The news comes after builder Taylor Wimpey donated £1,000 towards the replacement pitch fund, adding to the £750 raised at a car wash organised by club members.

And the club is hoping to announce more good news on funding soon.

* Louth Hockey Club is looking for support from local businesses and shops.

If you can help, get in touch via the club’s Facebook or Twitter pages, or email chairman@louthhockeyclub.co.uk

* Louth Hockey Club hosted dozens of young players at an under 12s tournament earlier this month.

The London Road pitch was the venue for clubs from Lincoln, Spalding, Bourne, Alford, Long Sutton and Horncastle to bring their youngest players for a day of hockey.

The clubs involved fielded two teams each during the all-day session, played on a half-size pitch with seven-a-side teams.

The friendly tournaments are designed to give young players a taste of competitive hockey in a supportive environment.

The children progress to under 14 teams and some then graduate to play for senior teams.