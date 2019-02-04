Louth Hockey Club: Leaders find way past stubborn St Ives

The weather claimed all of Louth Hockey Club’s home fixtures last weekend, leaving only the men’s first team with a game.

Overnight snow and frost covered the London Road pitch, leaving the pitch unplayable for the men’s second XI, and the two ladies’ teams.

Rob Chamberlin made the game safe with Louth's third Picture: David Dales EMN-190402-093527002

But the Louth men’s first team braved the cold weather and travelled down to St Ives, in Cambridgeshire.

Louth began the match strongly, passing quickly and not allowing St Ives a look at the ball, but despite creating many chances they were blocked by a keeper on top form.

The visitors finally went ahead when they worked the ball into the D and gained a short corner.

The initial effort was saved by the keeper, but Stuart Trotter was there to steal in and put it away.

Continuing the dominant form, Louth kept on pestering the defence, with lots of shots just missing the target or hitting the post.

And the second goal arrived from another short corner, when Andrew Webster lined up and fired it home from the top of the D.

St Ives began the second half by putting lots of pressure on the midfield and defence with a high press.

The game became more balanced and the hosts broke through on a counter-attack to pull a goal back.

Although they had the momentum, Louth kept going for another goal and secured the match late on when Rob Chamberlin took on the defence, and slotted the ball past the keeper to make it 3-1 and give Louth some breathing space.

The win kept Louth nine points clear at the top of Division 5NW with six matches to play, starting at home to Wellingborough (1pm start).