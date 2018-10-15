Louth Hockey Club: Men’s teams hit top spot with perfect record

Louth Hockey Club’s men’s teams hit the top of their leagues in a bumper weekend for the club.

The club fielded four senior teams on Saturday as 44 players aged between 13 and 60 represented Louth in league hockey.

The men’s first team continued their winning streak with a 2-1 victory at Cambridge South to go top of Division 5NW of the East Hockey League with a maximum 12 points.

Their Second XI have also picked up 12 points from a possible 12 with their 5-1 away at Alford as they moved to the summit of Division 6NW(N).

Louth Ladies’ First XI were tested last weekend by a strong Ben Rhydding side in Yorkshire.

It proved a game of two halves, the first belonging to Louth as Sarah Tutt chipped in a goal, beautifully assisted by Lara Shoubridge.

Newly-selected players to the first team, Shannon Graves, Mary Hewerdine and Georgina Oliver worked hard, confirming their selection, with Georgina voted player-of-the-match for her determined play.

But Ben Rhydding overwhelmed Louth within the last five minutes of the second half to salvage a 1-1 draw.

Meanwhile, the ladies’ second team had their first run-out of the season on Saturday, playing as a newly-formed team against Long Sutton Seconds.

Louth fought strongly to defend their D, but conceded one goal in the first half.

Despite their continued efforts to push the ball forward, Louth were unable to get off the mark, and the visitors scored again in the second half, to seal a 2-0 win.

The men’s second team started slowly, but found their usual fast passing and pace after the game had settled down, and took the lead when George Cruickshank slotted home following a short corner.

Louth added a second soon after through Max Greenfield’s deflected finish at the back post to double the advantage.

They came under some pressure after the goal and Alford took advantage by reducing the deficit to one.

However, Louth regained their two-goal cushion not long after.

Some great passing through the whole team saw the ball find its way to Greenfield who just had to push home a finish past the keeper to make it 3-1 going into half-time.

It again took Louth a while to get going again in the second half, but two quickfire goals from Cruickshank ensured the points went to the visitors.

The man-of-the-match award went to Cruickshank for his hat-trick and for his assists in the other goals.