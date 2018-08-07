Louth Indoor Bowls: Austraklian Pairs League set for tense finale

Group A of the Australian Pairs League at Louth Indoor Bowls Club is heading towards an interesting conclusion with three weeks to go as just one point separates the top three.

George Foster and Terry Cornwall didn’t have a game, but retained their one-point lead over Tony Powell and Liz Draper who were also without a game.

But third-placed Pete and Gill Fletcher failed to take advantage in a 12-10 defeat to Martin and Linda Oldfield who held on after leading 12-4 to move level on points with their opponents.

It was a similar story for Charlie Briggs and Anne Malcolm who led 8-0 against Bob and Christine Tice and then 14-9 before scraping home 14-13 go level on points with the three pairs above them.

* It was a different story in Group B where Malcolm Pearce and Rachael Stanley moved one win from clinching top spot.

They didn’t play, but have a nine-point lead over Ray and Sue Green whose 13-10 victory over Sue Gurbutt 13-10 moved them two points clear of Fred and Jean Bradley. They were edged out 9-8 by Pete and Wendy Neve.

Barrie Scott and David Yates remain in the hunt for second spot after moving level on points with the Bradleys courtesy of a 15-9 win over Mick Winn and Peter Hodgson.

* It’s getting very tight at the top of the Evening Pairs where Barrie Scott is also going well.

He and Ryan O’Connor took over first place on shots difference ahead of Barrie Robinson and Tina Reeson against whom they drew 17-17 when the latter paired snatched three shots on the last end.

Previous leaders Gary Boswell and Gill Fletcher slipped to third, but have the same number of points as the top two duos, while Mike Leverton and Vic Mathews are just a point further back.

* The winter league fixture sheets should now be available for team captains to collect from the club.