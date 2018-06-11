Louth Indoor Bowls: Kestrels keep their lead intact

Kestrels maintained their five-point advantage at the top of the Morning Triples League at Louth Indoor Bowls Club last week thanks to two more wins.

Wishfuls, meanwhile, also recorded two victories to reclaim second spot.

Puffins were Kestrels’ first opponents and they gave the leaders a hard time before eventually losing 15-10. Wishfuls beat In A minute by the same score to take second spot from Dreamers who were held to a 8-8 draw by Two Plus One.

Kestrels then beat Two Plus One 15-5 as Wishfuls consolidated their second place with a 20-3 victory over Puffins.

Only two points separate second place from fifth, and it was Dreamers who hung on to third spot after beating Mudlarks 15-8.

Mudlarks had earlier beaten Otters 14-11, but it was Otters who retook fourth place with a 14-8 victory over In A Minute.

* In Group A of the Australian Pairs, Liz Draper and Tony Powell stayed two points clear at the top as Tony and substitute partner John Readman won 24-7 against Anne Malcolm and Charlie Briggs.

Linda and Martin Oldfield moved into second place on shots difference after a five and a three over the final two ends helped them defeat Christine and Bob Tice 16-12.

This group is still anyone’s for the taking with just four points separating top spot and eighth place.

Things are slightly different in Group B where Rachael Stanley and Malcolm Pearce moved one point clear thanks to a draw and a win.

Playing a catch-up game they looked good for victory against Richard Tyrell and Chris Neve, but dropped a four on the last end to draw 15-15.

They then won their second game 15-7 against Yvonne Cooper and Chas Dewar to stay ahead of Sue and Ray Green who thumped Pat Morley and stand-in partner Alice Ashwood 22-2.

Jean and Fred Bradley remained third after beating Wendy and Pete Neve 20-4, while the Tyrell/Neve duo are fourth after winning 16-8 against Barrie Scott and David Yates.