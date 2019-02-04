Louth Indoor Bowls: Ladies hit top form in County League

Louth Indoor Bowls Club’s ladies’ team scored maximum points in their County League match game at home to Dunholme.

The Louth team won on all five rinks to record an aggregate shots victory of 119 to 61.

The best rink for the hosts was made up of Bernice Culham, Chris Love, Mary Cave and Joan Hill which won 34-5.

It looked as though the visitors would get one rink win when they led 18-12 with just two ends to play, but the Louth quartet, skipped by Tina Reeson, plundered a seven to go one ahead.

They then grabbed another three shots on the final end to ensure victory.

The other three winning skips were Sylvia Stainton (19-12), Carol Smith (23-16) and Barbara Shufflebotham (21-10).

* The men’s B team won on three rinks in their county match at home against Spalding, but still suffered a 99-83 aggregate defeat as they lost heavily on the other two rinks.

Best rink for Louth was that of Tony Powell, Barry Toyn, Andrew McMaster and Jeff Baker which won 28-8.

Ken Hasnip led his rink to a six shots win, and Ken Wright’s four won by two shots.

* The men’s A team suffered an aggregate shots defeat at Stamford, but did manage four points thanks to the two rinks skipped by Simon Reeson and John Welsh.

* At club level there was a top-of-the table clash in the Friday Mixed Pairs League where Carol and Colin Smith shrugged off a slow start to win 16-12 against Rachael Stanley and Mike Norton.

But the beaten pair remain top on shots difference.

Irene Bailey and Tony Saunders moved into third spot, four points behind, after a 20-12 victory over Sylvia Stainton and stand-in partner Mally Hewson.

* In the Ladies’ League, Canaries beat Ladybirds 16-8 to open up a five-point gap over Jaytones who lost 14-10 to Birdies.

Woodentops moved level with Jaytones after winning 11-7 against Tyros.