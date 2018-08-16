Louth sidecar racer extends British Championship lead

Louth sidecar passenger Jev Walmsley and driver Pete Founds extended their championship lead after more success at Donington Park.

The pair won both rounds at the Leicestershire circuit to tighten their grip on the ACU FSRA British F2 Championship.

Two more wins for Walmsley and Founds at Donington Park EMN-180816-120649002

Going into the round, Team Founds 72 held a 50-point lead and they were immediately on the pace, setting the fastest time in free practice, just 0.2secs off their own lap record.

Pole position was duly secured in qualifying, just ahead of the rapidly-improving Team ARC pairing of Lee Crawford and Scott Hardie

Pete and Jev made the hole shot off the line, but with two laps done Crawford and Hardie made a move going into Redgate corner and relegated the Team Founds outfit into second place.

For the next six laps, the frontrunners passed and re-passed each other in a fine display of close-quarter racing.

But with two laps to go, with Pete and Jev leading by a whisker, an electrical problem put their rivals out of the running at Mcleans corner, leaving the way clear to the chequered flag and a hard-earned 25 points

Conrad Harrison and Andy Winkle took second, with the Honda of Ramsden and Christie completing the podium.

Race two was run over 12 laps, for the coveted Bill Boddice Trophy, and with the reverse grid format, Team Founds lined up on row three of the grid.

The field charged into the first corner where the greasy track conditions caused a few problems.

Already up into third, Pete and Jevan narrowly avoided spinning after a huge slide midway round Redgate Corner, but Ramsden and Christie were not so lucky from their slide and were hit by Gibson and Moore to send both into the gravel trap.

The lack of grip surprised Pete and Jev and despite leading the pack, lap times were three seconds off from race one.

Team ARC were able to judge the conditions better and set the fastest times from their back-row start.

With their rivals closing in, and with full heat now in their tyres, Pete and Jev increased their pace, setting the fastest lap of the race at 1min 15.2secs and taking the win.

The team next head to Cadwell Park for the British Superbike Round, followed by two rounds of the British F2 Championship in successive weekends.