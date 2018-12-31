Louth Snooker and Billiards League: Dales and Moran stay top

Louth Billiards and Snooker League sponsored by Faulkners Audio Visual and Domestic Appliances

After week 14 of the snooker season, Dales Poultry and Game remained top of the tree after they beat Louth Volks World 7-5.

Mark Pickard put the hosts in front only for Phil Marshall and Mark Wilkinson to clinch victory for the visitors.

Remaining in second place are Harness and Cooper Joiners after their 6-6 draw with Kitchen Solutions.

Pat O’Reilly, Nick Bailey and Dave Revell all won for the hosts, only for Craig Young, Chris Dalton and Russ Howard to level for the visitors.

NT Shaw Citroen were left still sitting in third position after they won 8-4 against Louth Building Supplies.

Hayden Gavey and Malc Dixon were both on form for the visitors.

In the week’s other game, Sibjon Builders defeated Louth Travel Centre 7-5, with Bob Barnes the only difference between the sides.

* In Louth Billiards League, Moran Travel stayed at the summit after they saw off second-placed NT Shaw Citroen 2-1 in a top-of-the-table clash.

Hayden Gavey put the hosts in front, but Ray Charlton and Luke Howard clinched a comeback victory for the visitors.

Naulls and Dales beat ABC Riding Wear 2-1, with Sam Mountain and Mark Storey winning for the hosts, but Terry Espin managed a consolation frame for the visitors.