Louth Snooker League: Co-leaders remain locked at top

Harness and Cooper Joiners and Dales Poultry and Game remained locked at the top of Louth Snooker League after they both picked up 8-4 wins in week two. The Joiners beat NT Shaw Citroen, with Mark Storey, Michael Armstrong and Ieuan Bullivant picking up wins, and Scott Langdale pulling frames back for the visitors.

Dales won 8-4 away to Louth Travel Centre as Mark Wilkinson and Phil Marshall both won for the visitors.

PH Mountain Cardboard Services sit third after they saw off Kitchen Solutions 7-5, with John, Pete and Dan Mountain all winning for the hosts, and Mark Wordley and Jordan Tunbridge replying for the visitors.

Also sitting with them are Louth Volks World after their 6-6 draw with Louth Building Supplies.

Derek Adlam and Ray Fawcett won for the hosts, but Colin Stirton and Keith Lewington drew the visitors level.

* There was only one match in the Louth Billiards League, with Naulls and Dales pipping Moran Travel 2-1.

Sam Mountain and Mark Storey won for the hosts before Luke Howard got a frame back for the visitors.