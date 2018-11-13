Louth Snooker League: Dales stay top despite draw

Louth Billiards and Snooker League

sponsored by Faulkners Audio Visual and Domestic Appliances

Dales Poultry and Game continue to lead the way as Louth Snooker League reached its halfway point of the season.

The pacesetters drew 6-6 away against Harness and Cooper Joiners after Terry Espin had put the hosts in front, only for Jez Swaby to level matters for the visitors.

Louth Volks World moved up to second after they beat third-placed Louth Travel Centre 8-4, with Sean Fieldsend and Mark Pickard both winning.

There are four teams sitting in a tie for fifth place after Louth Building Supplies beat PH Mountain Cardboard Services 7-5.

Geoff and Ray Fawcett both won for the visitors, but John Mountain got two frames back for the hosts.

Sibjon Builders drew 6-6 with Kitchen Solutions, with Steve Kemplay and Dave Johnson both on song for the home team, only for Rod Dodge and Jordan Tunbridge to level for the visitors.

* In the Louth Billiards League, the sole game of the week saw MA Stephensons Autos beat Moran Travel 3-0 to go top of the league.

Jack Westerby, Andre Fisher and Lee Cook all won.