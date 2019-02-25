Louth Snooker League: Shaw Citroen hit the front

In week three of the Louth Snooker League Jubilee Knock-out, the new leaders of the Town and County group are HT Shaw Citroen.

They saw off last week’s leaders PH Mountain Cardboard Services 8-4, with Hayden Gavey, Craig Gregory and Tom Garlick all winning for the hosts, only for Jack Westerby to get two consolation frames back for the visitors.

In the Conservative Club group, Dales Poultry and Game stayed in top spot after an 8-4 victory away against Sibjon Builders, with Sam Mountain and Mark Wilikinson winning for the visitors.

Louth Volks World currently sit in a tie for second place in the Conservative Club group with Kitchen Solution after the teams played out a 6-6 draw.

Colin Stirton and Simon Overton won for the hosts, only for Rod Dodge and Craig Young to level for the visitors.

In the week’s other game, Harness and Cooper Joiners beat Louth Travel Centre 8-4.

Terry Espin, Dave Revill and Pat O’Reilly all hit form for the hosts, but Brian Copland managed to claw back two consolation frames for the visitors.

* In the Billiards Knock-out there are new leaders after Moran Travel won 3-0 away against MA Stephensons Auto.

Ray Charlton, Joe Tompkins and Luke Howard all chalked up wins.

Naulls and Dales beat ABC Riding Wear 2-1, with Sam Mountain and Phil Marshall both winning, while Terry Espin managed to pick up a consolation frame for the visitors.