Louth triathlete sets PB in ITU World Grand Finals

Louth Triathlon Club athlete Richard Conway made the long trip Down Under to represent Great Britain at the ITU World Grand Finals.

Having qualified in his age group earlier on in the year in Cardiff, Richard flew to Australia to take part in the championships on the Gold Coast.

After a choppy 750m sea swim, Richard was lying in 74th place, but once on his bike he started to make up places.

By the time he crossed the finish line he had climbed up to 47th overall and fifth British triathlete home in a personal best time of 1hr 11min 12secs.