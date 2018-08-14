Louth triathletes impress at European Championships

Louth triathletes hit the international stage last weekend with five in action for Great Britain at the European Age Group Championships.

The day before the sprint distance competition, rain and wind swept across Glasgow, but the local heroes raced in ideal weather conditions at Strathclyde Country Park.

Harriet Johnson claimed a top-10 finish at the European Championships EMN-180814-083024002

The 750m swim took place in the man-made loch, while the bike and running courses were both located within the park.

Louth Triathlon Club’s Ros Jackson made her European debut and finished 24th in her age group, while Harriet Johnson came a very impressive 10th in 35-39 age category in a total time of 1hr 18min 09secs.

Also flying the flag for Louth, among the best age group athletes in Europe, were John Sharp (12th), Steve Hunt (27th) in the 55-59 men class, and Christine Giles (34th) in the 45-49 age group.

* If you have ever thought about giving triathlon a go, see what it’s all about.

Louth Triathlon Club welcomes new members from the age of 14. Information can be found at www.louthtriclub.co.uk