Louth triathletes shine at European Age Group Championships

Louth triathletes Harriet Johnson, Richard Conway and John Sharp were on international duty as they competed in the European Age Group Championships.

The trio represented Louth Triathlon Club in the championships, held in Ibiza.

Richard Conway finished 20th in the duathlon EMN-180511-122147002

Harriet performed superbly in the aquathlon and was the second British athlete home, finishing in sixth place overall.

Richard competed in the duathlon in wet conditions and crossed the line in 20th in a time of 1hr 05min 36secs.

John also lined up in the duathlon, but his race did not go quite to plan.

The Louth athlete had a puncture during the bike section and was forced to complete the bike section running, while carrying his bike, determined to lose as little time as possible.

Harriet Johnson on her way to a top-six finish in Ibiza EMN-180511-122207002

He came home in a time of 1hr 29min 08secs which was good enough to place him ninth in his age group.

