Louth Triathlon Club toast success at Doncaster and Skegness

Louth Triathlon Club enjoyed more success as their athletes competing at two separate events on the same day; the Evolve Sprint Triathlon and the Skegness Triathlon.

The Evolve Triathlon, held near Doncaster, was the first in a series of three events in which two Louth athletes competed.

Martin Ball (right) was a winner at Doncaster EMN-180525-102140002

Not only did they compete, but both performed well and made the podium, with Martin Ball winning, and Oliver Whelpton finishing third with times of 1hr 07min 37secs, and 1hr 13min 34secs respectively.

Round two of the series, on Sunday, June 24, will see athletes covering double the distance – 1,000m swim, 45km bike and 10km run.

Meanwhile, in Skegness, 11 Louth athletes competed in a sprint triathlon.

The event brought further success as Ros Jackson took an age group win with a time of 1hr 23min 20secs.

The second round of the series takes place in Louth on Sunday, September 2.