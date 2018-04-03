Mablethorpe RC runners take on equestrian challenge

Five Mablethorpe Running Club members and friends joined more than 1,000 athletes in running through mud, water and obstacles at the Normanby Hall Adventure Race.

The race has an equestrian cross-country theme where competitors were met with mud, sand, grass, water and numerous horse obstacles complete with big bale jumps and crawl nets, before undertaking a second lap.

Mablethorpe runners at the Normanby Hall Adventure Race

Undeterred by the wet and mud, Mablethorpe’s quintet ran in the afternoon wave among 482 finishers.

Janine Stones gave a determined effort, earning first female, and ninth overall, in 55min 21secs, while Julie Martin was also in the top 10 per cent of finishers, 45th in 1hr 03min 34secs.

Debbie Jinks, Zoe Parkes and Andrea Mettam crossed the finish line together, finishing 175th, 176th, and 177th in 1.21.50.

* Kev Harrison returned once more for the Gainsborough and Morton Striders 10k, one of the most popular races of the distance in England due to its flat closed roads.

There were 756 finishers who took on the countryside roads from Morton to East Stockwith, Walkerith and back to the finish line in Morton.

Kev, as always, enjoyed the event and ran exactly 45 minutes to finish 150th.

* Club chairman Wayne Kew rook part in the equally popular East Hull Harriers 20-mile road race, held over a flat and fast rural roads.

Seen as the ideal warm-up for the London Marathon, Wayne was pleased with his run, finishing 100th among the 405 finishers in a personal best time of 2hr 28min 02secs.

* Mablethorpe Running Club no longer meet at the Athletics Club in Sherwood Fields, Mablethorpe.

They meet on Mondays from 6.30pm at Sutton-On-Sea Social Club, and on Wednesdays from 6.30pm at The George, in Alford, for social runs.

To find out more about the club, visit www.mablethorperunningclub.org.uk