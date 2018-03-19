Mablethorpe runner Paula moves within two of marathon century

Paula Downing signed off number 98 in her bid to complete a century of marathons last week.

The Mablethorpe Running Club member took part in Enigma Running Week At the Knees 2018 in Milton Keynes, an annual challenge consisting of seven marathons in seven days.

Elaine Wilson and Sharon Margarson take in the sights EMN-180319-155759002

Paula picked day two, last Tuesday, which involved running nine laps of Willen Lake to the north-east of the town.

She was pleased the weather remained favourable and ran the repeat lap course confidently to finish in 3hr 31mins.

* Mablethorpe RC duo Sharon Margarson and Elaine Wilson travelled to London to take part in the Vitality Big Half.

The half-marathon started at Tower Bridge and finished in Greenwich, passing through the boroughs of Southwark, Tower Hamlets, Lewisham and Greenwich.

Running the course together for their long-supported charity, Breast Cancer Now, Elaine and Sharon thoroughly enjoyed their day, crossing the finish line together in 2hr 29min 52secs.

* Mablethorpe Running Club no longer meet at the Athletics Club in Sherwood Fields, Mablethorpe.

Meetings for the foreseeable future will be held at Sutton-On-Sea Social Club on Mondays from 6.30pm, and at The George, in Alford, for social runs on Wednesdays at 6.30pm.

To find out more, visit the club’s website at www.mablethorperunningclub.org.uk