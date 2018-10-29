Mablethorpe Running Club: Helen and Louise go Dutch for half-marathon

Mablethorpe Running Club duo Helen Rice-Mundy and Louise Willey went Dutch as they took part in the 2018 Mizuno Half-Marathon.

The event takes place alongside the TCS Amsterdam Marathon, with the course leading runners through the city centre, including the world-renowned art gallery Rijksmuseum on Museumplein before a memorable finish in the Olympic Stadium.

Four of Mablethorpe RC's pairs at the Gruesome Twosome EMN-181029-102447002

It certainly left Helen and Louise with some cherished memories, running the course together and Louise encouraging Helen along for a personal best.

Of the 15,000-plus finishers, Helen crossed the line in 2hr 46min 50secs and Louise in 2.46.51.

* Mablethorpe RC chairman Wayne Kew had a particularly pleasing result at the Worksop Halloween Half-Marathon.

Hosted by Worksop Harriers and AC, the course includes almost 700ft of inclines as well as speedy declines, and at the halfway point follows a loop of the tree-lined paths of Clumber Park before returning to the roads back into Worksop.

Wayne Kew secured a superb top-200 finish at the Worksop Half EMN-181029-102521002

The race attracts runners from all over the UK and around the world as 2,362 runners pounded the neighbourhood, encouraged by hundreds of spectators.

Wayne had been training more for cycling than running of late, but was happy to finish 190th in 1hr 32min 38secs.

The winner was Kristian Watson (Sutton-In-Ashfield Harriers and AC) in a superb time of 1.11.26.

* Mablethorpe RC sent five teams to compete at the Gruesome Twosome 10k.

The multi-terrain course features 800ft of incline in a cross-country-style race run in pairs around the scenic, but brutal hills of The Lincolnshire Wolds, starting and finishing in Swallow, near Caistor

Most of the run was held off-road using bridleways through woodlands, partially ploughed fields and/or on public footpaths.

The risk of high winds bringing trees down on the course, prompted organisers to cancel the half-marathon and run just the 10k race which all runners were transferred to.

Of the 341 teams to complete, Janine Stones and Malcom Brine were first set back for Mablethorpe in 48min 08secs in 31st.

Sharon Margarson and Vivienne Martin were next home in 1hr 02min 05secs for 177th, followed by Debbie Jinks and Andrea Mettam (1.05.54 – 212th), Lisa Musson and Cara Dixon (1.18.58 – 315th), and Helen Rice-Mundy and Diane Holmes (1.24.39 – 330th).

Matlock AC won in an outstanding time of 36min 26secs.