Mablethorpe Running Club turn out in force for Woodhall Spa 10k

Ten members of Mablethorpe Running Club were among a field of more than 1,100 runners at this year’s Woodhall Spa 10k.

Times for the Mablethorpe runners were Debbie Jinks 50min 11secs (300th), Guy Willey 53.28 (406th), Andrea Mettam 56.16 (495th), Zoe Parkes 57.57 (557th), Lisa Musson 1hr 03min 22secs (752nd), Ellie Norman (Skegness Tri) 1.07.51 (839th), Pheobe Willey 1.09.37 (870th), Cara Dixon 1.12.37 (972nd), Helen Rice-Mundy 1.14.19 (1,006th), Louise Willey 1.14.19 (1,007th).

Debbie Jinks was the fastest Mablethorpe RC finisher at Woodhall Spa EMN-180618-141233002

The event was won by Matthew Bowser (Lincoln Wellington AC) with an excellent time of 30.42.

Mablethorpe RC newcomer Felicity Berry took part in the fun run.

* Mablethorpe RC chairman Wayne Kew, a keen cyclist and runner, took part in another challenging cycle ride with Andy Stones and Elliot Stones in the Tour of Cambridgeshire 80-mile Sportive.

They joined thousands of cyclists who successfully completed the course, measuring a little over 130km, starting and finishing at Alwalton, near Peterborough.

Guy Willey clocked 53.28 at Woodhall Spa EMN-180618-141213002

Wayne completed the course in a time of 3hr 36min 15secs, while Andy crossed the finish line in 3.50.00.

* Entries are now being taken for the 10th East Coast Classic 10k race, with a 3k fun run.

The event takes place on Sunday, September 9 at 10.30am, with the fun run starting at 9.30am.

All race information and entry details can be found at www.eastcoastclassic10k.co.uk

Wayne Kew, Andy Stones and Elliot Stones push pedals at the Tour of Cambridgeshire Sportive EMN-180618-141223002

* Mablethorpe Running Club no longer meets at the Athletics Club in Sherwood Fields, Mablethorpe.

For the foreseeable future the club will meet at Sutton-On-Sea Social Club on Mondays at 6.30pm, and at The George, in Alford, for social runs on Wednesdays at 6.30pm

If you would like to know more, visit the club’s website at www.mablethorperunningclub.org.uk