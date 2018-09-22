Olympic swimmer Lizzie Simmonds a hit with Louth Dolphins

Louth Dolphins welcomed a swimming VIP to the Meridian Leisure Centre when they were treated to a masterclass from Lizzie Simmonds.

Lizzie represented Great Britain at both the 2008 and 2012 Olympics, European Championships and the FINA World Aquatics Championships, and also swam for England in the Commonwealth Games.

Louth Dolphins were out in force for Lizzie's visit EMN-180920-152936002

The experienced international, who spent her junior career with the Lincoln Vulcans SC, spent time with children from all of the Dolphins’ squads, giving them a motivational talk on the psychology of winning, and emphasising how athletes must learn to deal with failure to succeed.

The 27-year-old then spent a couple of hours giving the youngsters tuition on how to improve their backstroke technique, including demonstrations.

There was also plenty of time for photos and autographs.

“I had a fantastic visit to Louth Dolphins Swimming Club,” she said. “The pool and facilities are top quality, and the club has an awesome group of swimmers, coaches and volunteers.

One lucky young swimmer gets an autograph and a photo opportunity EMN-180920-152916002

“I was particularly impressed with how attentive the swimmers were; listening to my story beforehand, and then trying all the backstroke drills I was teaching in the pool.

“There is a really friendly vibe on poolside, and it was a pleasure to be part of their skill development programme.”

The club wishes to thank the coaches and Matt Clarke for organising the visit.