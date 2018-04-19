Paula clocks up marathon number 99

Mablethorpe Running Club members were in action at the annual Colin Moody Memorial Five-mile road race, hosted by Cleethorpes Athletic Club.

The resort town attracted 87 participants from a wide age range, from 17 to 68.

Mablethorpe RC’s Malcolm Brine and Janine Stones competed.

Janine had a fantastic run, finishing 18th in 33 mins 46 secs to finish second lady.

Malcolm was pleased with 25th in 34 mins 40 secs.

The race was won by Adam Dalton (Louth AC) in 27 mins 13 secs and first lady back was Beverley Wilson (Cleethorpes AC) in 33 mins 44 secs.

Club members also competed at Sunday’s Boston Marathon, Half Marathon and fun run.

It was a cold morning to start with, overcast and not looking like it would change.

However, the sun made an appearance shortly after the race started and, if anything, it turned out to be a very warm day for marathon running.

Paula Downing gave yet another sterling performance finishing in 3 hrs 14 mins 58 secs, finishing as third female (48th overall).

This was her 99th marathon and the time is a championship qualifier for the London Marathon next year, should she want to compete.

The race was won by Benjamin Harris (Retford AC) in 2 hrs 36 mins 47 secs and first female was Fiona Davies (Rotherham Harriers), who was eighth overall in 2 hrs 50 mins 39 secs.

Three Mablethorpe ladies took part in the fun run, Cara Dixon, Felicity Berry and Lisa Musson all doing well.

Lisa was first of the three across the finish line in 28 mins 43 secs (third F40-49).

Newcomer Felicity clocked 35 mins 04 secs (1st F60+), supported by Cara in 35 mins 04 secs (eighth F40-49).

Mablethorpe RC always welcome newcomers.

They meet on Mondays at 6.30pm at Sutton On Sea Social Club and on Wednesdays at 6.30pm at The George in Alford for social runs.