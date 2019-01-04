Ros Canter caps sensational 2018 with top equestrian honour

Eventing world champion Ros Canter capped a whirlwind year of accolades and achievements by receiving an historic equestrian award.

The Hallington event rider received the British Equestrian Federation (BEF) Medal of Honour at the London International Horse Show, at Olympia.

Ros (middle) with team-mates Gemma Tattersall (left) and Piggy French as the gold medal-winning British team parade at The London International Horse Show at Olympia. Picture courtesy of BEF/Jon Stroud Media EMN-190301-170113002

She was one of just three ambassadors for equestrian sport to be presented with the awards and joined a total of 313 medal holders, dating back to February 1949.

The BEF Medal of Honour is an award designed to recognise activities connected with international endeavour in equestrian sport and is awarded for outstanding services to the BEF or its member bodies.

Ros won individual and team eventing gold with Britain at the FEI World Equestrian Games in the United States in September with her own and Caroline Moore’s, Allstar B.

Her Medal of Honour follows on from two incredible seasons for the combination, claiming back-to-back top-five finishes at the Mitsubishi Badminton Horse Trials, and team gold at the European Championships in Poland

Ros also ended 2018 with second place in the FEI Eventing World Athlete Rankings, and was also named Horse and Hound Professional Rider of the Year.

And as New Year’s Eve approached, Allstar B was named EquiRatings Horse of the Year 2018 after a public vote.

The world champion horse beat Classic Moet in the closest-ever final, polling around 51 per cent of the vote.