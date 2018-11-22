Scunthorpe Open Cross Country a family affair for the Daniels

The Scunthorpe Open Cross Country was a real family affair with success for two generations of the Daniels clan.

Representing Louth Athletic Club, Jayden maintained his good form by racing to third place in the men’s under 17s race, while his sister Carlissa and mum Amanda were part of the Louth team which finished runners-up in the ladies’ team competition.

Evie Brooks was second in the girls' under 15s race PICTURE: Graham Stephenson EMN-181121-163830002

Jayden completed a 6,400m course in 27min 54secs, Carlissa (33.05) was second junior and 11th overall in the ladies’ race, also over 6,400m, with Amanda finishing 23rd in 36.57.

Kerry Stainton was third in the ladies race, and second vet, in 31.12, and Karen Moulding completed the Louth team by finishing 34th in 40.41.

Marla Bell had an excellent run in the under 11 girls’ race, completing the 2,000m course comfortably in third place in 9min 04secs.

Louth’s U15 girls took home the team prize for their age category with Evie Brooks (18min 02secs) pipping team-mate Freya Plaskitt (18 min 07secs) to second place, and Matilda Mossop finishing eighth in 21min 28secs.

Freya Plaskitt was third in the girls' under 15s race PICTURE: Graham Stephenson EMN-181121-163851002

Mablethorpe Running Club member Paula Downing also headed to Scunthorpe and produced another great performance, finishing second overall and first female vet 50 in a time of 30.08.

* Mablethorpe RC duo Sharon Margarson and Elaine Wilson was joined by Vivienne Martin in returning once more to the Maravan Festival of Running.

The Maravan is a double marathon event and takes in seven laps route through Thorpe Caravan Park and the paths of the nearby golf course.

For her 11th marathon, Sharon gave a great effort, finishing Sunday’s race in a time of 4hr 49min 36secs for 23rd place of 42 runners, while veteran marathon runner Viv (unaffiliated) completed the course a minute quicker in 22nd.

Elaine Wilson at Maravan EMN-181121-163841002

Both knocked almost 10 minutes off last year’s Maravan time.

Elaine ran the half-marathon and crossed the line in 2hr 09min 00secs for ninth place out of a 15-strong field.