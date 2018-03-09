Sign up for Louth Run For Life 2018

Runners and non-runners alike are invited to go along this weekend and sign up for this year’s Run For Life.

Organisers are holding a sign-up day on Louth Market on Saturday from 8.30am until 2pm.

Volunteers will be manning the stall and ready to chat to the public about the 13th annual Louth Run For Life in aid of Cancer Research UK.

This year’s event takes place on Sunday, June 24, starting at 10am.

As in previous years there will be three events – an under 12s 1km run, followed by a women’s 5km (12 years and over), and finally a men’s 5km (12 years and over).

The adult events start in the town centre and go through the picturesque Hubbard’s Hills before heading back into the town centre.

All finishers get a medal and a goodie bag.

Louth Run for Life chairman Simon West said: “The event is not just open to runners; we actively encourage people to jog or walk.

“There is always a party atmosphere with more than 1,500 entrants and hundreds more spectators turn out to cheer everyone home.”

Anyone interested can also register online at www.active.com and search for Louth Run For Life 2018 to find the event.

Last year’s event raised £46,000, taking the aggregate total over the years up to £362,000.

“We hope this year we can break the £50,000 barrier and help to fund vital research work into all types of cancer,” Simon added.

The group would also like to hear from potential sponsors to help with the increasing overheads to run the event.

Email the team at louthrunforlife@yahoo.co.uk to find out how.

* For more information about the event, visit www.louthrunforlife.webs.com