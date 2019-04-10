South Wold Hunt Point-to-Point returns to Revesby Estate, with new feature inspired by 19th century sporting wager

An historic horse racing event returns to Revesby Estate this weekend – with a new feature inspired by a 19th century sporting wager.

The annual South Wold Hunt Point-to-Point, also known as Revesby Races, will take place at the country park on Sunday, April 14, from 11am.

The South Wold Hunt’s connection with the Revesby Estate dates back to at least the 1940s.

Due to the large cost of maintaining permanent jumps, it re-located to Market Rasen in 1977, before coming home in 2017.

“Revesby Races is in its third year, each year we’ve had differing weather conditions to deal with all have which have been overcome,” said event secretary Sally Spink (last year, the event was postponed due to the Beast from the East; this year, organisers have had to contend with the likes of rain, wind, and hail).

“The whole event is put on by volunteers who come together after Christmas to start preparations delivering an impressive point-to-point course which meets stringent regulations demanded in order to host any horse race,” Sally continued. “Welfare of the horses is paramount to the team and can be seen in the support and veterinary facilities delivered.”

The course is made up of seven fences; one fence must be an open ditch, the others plain steeple chase fences. Riders complete three laps of the one-mile course.

There are seven races scheduled for the day, running every 35 minutes from 1.30pm.

There will also be more than 30 trade stands and eating stalls, a dog show with fun and pedigree classes together, and a new Gate Jumping competition (see sidebar).

Entry is priced at £10 (free for under 16s), with race cards priced £3. Pay at the gate or in advance at www.midlandspointing.com.

People are invited to bring a deck chair or picnic rug. Dogs are welcome on leads.