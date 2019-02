Louth Triathlon Club hosted it’s inaugural 10k road race on Sunday, supported by 46 runners who braved windy conditions.

The race culminated in an exciting sprint finish between Mark Atkinson and Jono Bromfield, Mark winning in 36.34, ahead of Jono in 36.34, Martin Ball in 37.47.

The first lady home in a time of 41.04 was Katy Ball.

The event also saw the unveiling of team mascot Natasha Cooper’s team colours.

Louth Tri Club is always eager to take on new. Details:www.louthtriclub.co.uk