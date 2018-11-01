Turner sets sights on European Tour

Ashton Turner will be hoping to take a step closer to a place on the European Tour this week.

The Alford golfer will be competing in the second round of Qualifying School, beginning the four-day tournament at Alenda Golf, Alicante on Friday.

The top golfers from each of the four rounds held this week will progress to the final stage, also in Spain, at Tarragona’s Lumine Golf Club, beginning on November 10.

Turner, who is attached to Kenwick Park GC, will be keen to round off a superb year - in which he qualified to play at The Open - in style and book a place at the continent’s top table.

He earned his spot in round two following a tied for 10th in the first round qualifier at Frilford Heath Golf Club, in Abingdon.

Turner was competing at the PGAEuroPro Tour’s Tour Championships at the Desert Springs Golf Club, Almeria, last week, open to the top 60 finishers in the competition.

He finished in tied for 27th place, flying home with a cheque for £820.

Turner completed Wednesday’s opening round on two over on the par-72 course, a double bogey on the seventh costing him.

But things got progressively better.

On day two he carded two under as he finished the round on 70.

This was followed by Friday’s three under finish.