Twice as nice for McGregor

Ross McGregor continued to show great promise in triathlon as he finished in an impressive time of 4:15.57 in the 70.3-mile Vitruvian event in Rutland.

The event is in its 15th year, but it was only the second triathlon for Louth member McGregor, who faced a two-lap swim, with the athletes having to leave the water and re-enter for their second lap.

Ross McGregor in action during the Vitruvian event.

The bike course was also two laps, taking in the undulating scenery while the run, which again consisted of two laps, took runners along the edge of Rutland Water.

The run was a flat course but was in windy conditions.

The Louth club’s Martin Ball took part in a 24-hour aquathon, competitors taking on an 800m swim and 3,000m run every hour. The three athletes who took part in the event were Ball, Wayne Scott and Paul Fowler.

Scott had to finish early due to injury, but Fowler and Ball went on to complete the entire distance, raising more than £1,100 for the Dravet Syndrome UK charity.

Also in action this weekend were Louth members Chris Taylor, Brian Pomone and Mark Stevenson, competing in the Great North Run, while Karen Hames, Kerry Drewery and Steve Johnson competed at the Great Grimsby Swim.

You can still sponsor Ball via http://www.justgiving.com/Alex-Ferguson11?utm_id=22 .