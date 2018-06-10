Whirlwind set to entertain

Snooker superstar Jimmy White will be heading to Lincolnshire, thanks to Goulceby couple Nigel and Ali Coton.

They have teamed up with Snooker Legends to bring one of the most popular players to the Lincoln Performing Arts Centre over two nights in January.

Promoter Nigel, a promising player in his youth, fulfilled am ambition to face the game’s great entertainers after completing matches against White, Alex Higgins and Ronnie O’Sullivan.

Hurricane and The Rocket have both been to Lincoln, and now Coton believes it is time to complete the set.

White has won 10 World Ranking Events, 21 other invitation events and is the current UK Seniors Champion.

He is a six-times Crucible World Finalist and, whilst he may be at the twilight of his professional career, he has an army of fans and loves to entertain the public, showing off his much-respected snooker prowess and cue power.

The MC for both evening - January 10 and 11 - is BBC Commentator and 1985 World Champion Dennis Taylor.

Michaela Tabb will be in charge of the action on the table.

Further details can be found at lpac.co.uk and there is also a pre-event VIP meet and greet reception on offer where you can chat to White, Taylor and Tabb.

Tickets begin at £35 and further information is available at JimmyandDennisinLincolnJan2019@aol.com