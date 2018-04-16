Woodthorpe Karting Club season off to a flying start

The terrible weather relented to give perfect track conditions for round two of the Woodthorpe Kart Club Championship.

The five to seven-year Bambino’s are now split between Comers and the new Iame class.

It was a difficult day, but Liam Hartley 19 (Cadwell) did just enough to hold onto his points lead in Cadet Libra class EMN-181204-163332002

Mason Thurlow from Holbeach won all of the Iame races, while North Somercotes’ Alfie Larder finished 3-2-3-3 to take the third place trophy.

In the Comers, Newark’s Billy Hobson enjoyed a clean sweep from Gainsborough’s Riley Blackburn and Kian Amey, from Wisbech.

Cadwell’s Liam Hartley is facing stiff competition in the Cadet classes.

He missed out on a trophy in Libra, but recovered to grab second in the Hondas behind Spalding’s Ollie Goodyear, with Loughborough’s Oliver Bocok in third.

In the Mini-Max class (11-15yrs), Louth’s Daniel Drury finished 1-2-1 in his heats and took a convincing win in the final.

Scunthorpe’s Alfie Draper finished 1-3-1 in the highly competitive Junior-Max heats and won a hard-fought battle in the finals from Nottingham’s TJ Reeve and Immingham’s Kieran McCarney.

Defending Max-177 champion Dan Ireland, from North Somercotes, has raised his game in response to larger, more competitive grids and did very well to maintain a clean sweep.

Mablethorpe’s Josh Howell finished a creditable third in the final of his debut meeting in this popular class.

Skegness duo Gary Hardy and Bobby Bradford enjoyed some terrific battles in the F100s and finished first and second, respectively.

Louth paint sprayer Matt Noble had close battles all day, sharing points with Andrew Needham, but most importantly he won the Senior Open final, with popular veteran Ken Blanchflower taking the third-place trophy.

The LIFANs enjoy the largest grids at Strubby and always produce exciting races.

Current champion Simon Grant produced a clean sweep from fellow Spilsby driver Mark Dorrans who appears to have recovered from his accident.

Alistair Grant finished third.

Binbrook’s Mark Ardern was in unbeatable form in the 125 Open despite Sibsey’s Craig Hancock’s best attempts.

The ultra-quick Kz125s kept the crowds on their toes as usual.

Michael Kenney took the early series lead from 2017 champion Chris Lake (Spilsby).

But Strubby’s father and son duo James and William Ashe had everyone cheering trackside as they went wheel to wheel.

Cleethorpes’ Ian Danby finished third in what looks a classic series.

The mighty 250 Gearbox has grown in numbers and produced some entertaining racing.

Super-quick Spencer Chappelle, from Sevenoaks, in Kent, was sidelined with a blown engine, but Boston’s Chris Beeson drove consistently to finish third in his heats before stepping up to win the final.

In the points, Sleaford’s Will Lawrence holds a slender advantage over John Beeson as the competition hots up.

The club’s next meeting is round three this weekend. Practice starts at midday on Saturday with racing from 10am on Sunday. Spectating is free.

Strubby Circuit is on the old Strubby Airfield, with the track entrance next to Woodthorpe Garden Centre.